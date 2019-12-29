Collectors Universe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLCT) Short Interest Down 9.4% in December

Collectors Universe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLCT) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 145,800 shares, a decrease of 9.4% from the November 28th total of 160,900 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 74,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Collectors Universe by 69.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Collectors Universe during the 3rd quarter worth about $83,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Collectors Universe during the 3rd quarter worth about $181,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Collectors Universe during the 2nd quarter worth about $298,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Collectors Universe during the 3rd quarter worth about $404,000. 66.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CLCT traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.63. The stock had a trading volume of 58,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,770. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Collectors Universe has a 52 week low of $10.01 and a 52 week high of $30.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 1.04.

Collectors Universe (NASDAQ:CLCT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter. Collectors Universe had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 62.90%. The business had revenue of $20.21 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CLCT shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Collectors Universe from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Collectors Universe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th.

Collectors Universe Company Profile

Collectors Universe, Inc provides authentication and grading services to dealers and collectors of coins, trading cards, event tickets, autographs, and historical and sports memorabilia in the United States. It operates through three segments: Coins, Trading Cards and Autographs, and Other High-End Collectibles.

