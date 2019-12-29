Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.27.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CLVS. HC Wainwright set a $36.00 price objective on Clovis Oncology and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clovis Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine cut Clovis Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Clovis Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Leerink Swann cut Clovis Oncology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Clovis Oncology by 3.8% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 188,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Clovis Oncology by 614.9% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 292,844 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 251,881 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its position in Clovis Oncology by 14.1% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 193,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 23,864 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Clovis Oncology in the third quarter valued at $252,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Clovis Oncology in the second quarter valued at $723,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLVS stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.15. 3,513,544 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,719,077. Clovis Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $2.93 and a fifty-two week high of $32.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $625.99 million, a P/E ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 3.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.04.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.89) by $0.17. Clovis Oncology had a negative return on equity of 1,576.32% and a negative net margin of 298.53%. The company had revenue of $37.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.71) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Clovis Oncology will post -7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Clovis Oncology

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

