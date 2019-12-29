Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.98 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to post sales of $11.98 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Cisco Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $11.93 billion to $12.06 billion. Cisco Systems posted sales of $12.45 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cisco Systems will report full-year sales of $51.06 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $50.56 billion to $51.45 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $52.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $51.52 billion to $53.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cisco Systems.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.15% and a return on equity of 35.01%. The business had revenue of $13.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CSCO shares. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $46.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target (down previously from $60.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.79.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total value of $564,471.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Irving Tan sold 10,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total transaction of $480,945.73. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 172,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,716,237.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 388,864 shares of company stock worth $17,474,321 in the last 90 days. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,387,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,980,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 40,473 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares during the period. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO now owns 277,000 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,554,000 after purchasing an additional 42,000 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 844,641 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,734,000 after purchasing an additional 203,902 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

CSCO stock traded down $0.08 on Monday, reaching $47.77. 10,468,806 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,855,420. Cisco Systems has a 12 month low of $40.96 and a 12 month high of $58.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.12%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

