Cimpress NV (NASDAQ:CMPR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Cimpress NV (NASDAQ:CMPR) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,790,000 shares, an increase of 13.5% from the November 28th total of 3,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 265,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 14.3 days. Currently, 15.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.
In other news, insider Scott J. Vassalluzzo sold 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $101,250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bares Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 13.1% during the second quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 430,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,156,000 after buying an additional 49,825 shares during the last quarter. BBT Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cimpress during the second quarter valued at $397,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 7.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 388.1% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 102,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,559,000 after buying an additional 81,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Cimpress during the second quarter valued at $295,000. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $634.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.98 million. Cimpress had a return on equity of 173.17% and a net margin of 4.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.47) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cimpress will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CMPR. ValuEngine downgraded Cimpress from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Cimpress from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of Cimpress in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cimpress in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Cimpress from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Cimpress currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.67.
Cimpress Company Profile
Cimpress N.V. provides various mass customization services in the United States, Germany, and internationally. The company delivers various volumes of individually small-sized customized orders for a range of print, signage, photo merchandise, invitation and announcement, packaging, apparel, and other categories primarily through the Internet.
