ChatCoin Price Up 6.8% This Week (CHAT)

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. ChatCoin has a market cap of $1.05 million and approximately $470,876.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ChatCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, EXX, ZB.COM and OKEx. Over the last seven days, ChatCoin has traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00059823 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00084929 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000808 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00073584 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000897 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,443.51 or 1.00350095 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001848 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000350 BTC.

About ChatCoin

CHAT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. ChatCoin’s official website is www.openchat.co

Buying and Selling ChatCoin

ChatCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, EXX, Huobi, LBank, OKEx, Coinnest, BigONE, Binance and ZB.COM. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChatCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ChatCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

