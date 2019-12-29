Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) Short Interest Up 13.7% in December

Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 9,520,000 shares, an increase of 13.7% from the November 28th total of 8,370,000 shares. Approximately 7.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 931,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.2 days.

In other Cerus news, Director Gail Schulze sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.19, for a total transaction of $62,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,731.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Cerus alerts:

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Cerus during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in Cerus during the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Cerus during the 2nd quarter worth $93,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Cerus by 1,108.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,551 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 18,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Cerus by 82.3% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 23,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 10,566 shares in the last quarter. 74.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CERS remained flat at $$4.28 during trading hours on Friday. 699,250 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 819,286. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.85. The firm has a market cap of $600.58 million, a P/E ratio of -9.73 and a beta of 1.57. Cerus has a 1-year low of $3.70 and a 1-year high of $6.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $18.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 million. Cerus had a negative return on equity of 100.59% and a negative net margin of 100.38%. Cerus’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cerus will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

CERS has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cerus from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cerus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cerus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of Cerus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.13.

Cerus Company Profile

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

Recommended Story: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Cerus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.