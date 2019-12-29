Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $19.27 Million

Equities analysts expect Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) to post sales of $19.27 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cerus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $19.23 million to $19.30 million. Cerus posted sales of $16.53 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Cerus will report full-year sales of $72.98 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $72.96 million to $73.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $87.40 million, with estimates ranging from $85.60 million to $89.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cerus.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). Cerus had a negative return on equity of 100.59% and a negative net margin of 100.38%. The business had revenue of $18.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. Cerus’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CERS. Zacks Investment Research raised Cerus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. ValuEngine lowered Cerus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. BidaskClub lowered Cerus from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, BTIG Research raised Cerus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.13.

In other Cerus news, Director Gail Schulze sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.19, for a total transaction of $62,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,731.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 7.26% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CERS. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Cerus by 69.2% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,544,276 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,046,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494,891 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Cerus by 69.2% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,544,276 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,046,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494,891 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in Cerus by 147.9% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,503,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,449,000 after purchasing an additional 896,994 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cerus in the second quarter valued at $3,630,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Cerus by 107.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,173,714 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,596,000 after purchasing an additional 607,480 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CERS remained flat at $$4.28 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 699,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 819,286. Cerus has a fifty-two week low of $3.70 and a fifty-two week high of $6.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $600.57 million, a PE ratio of -9.73 and a beta of 1.57.

About Cerus

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

