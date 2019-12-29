Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) to post $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Century Casinos’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the highest is $0.05. Century Casinos posted earnings per share of $0.02 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 150%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Century Casinos will report full-year earnings of $0.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $0.84. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Century Casinos.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.06). Century Casinos had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 0.87%. The business had revenue of $52.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.65 million.

CNTY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Century Casinos from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Century Casinos from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Century Casinos in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Century Casinos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, Union Gaming Research upgraded shares of Century Casinos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.63.

Shares of NASDAQ CNTY traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.81. 54,794 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,670. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.40. Century Casinos has a one year low of $6.79 and a one year high of $10.41. The company has a market cap of $234.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.86.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Century Casinos in the third quarter valued at approximately $588,000. Moab Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Century Casinos in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,781,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Century Casinos by 114.0% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 78,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 41,966 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Century Casinos by 118.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 79,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 43,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Century Casinos by 6.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Century Casinos Company Profile

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company worldwide. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It owns and operates casinos in North America, England, and Poland; a racetrack and entertainment center in Canada; and pari-mutuel off-track betting network in southern Alberta, Canada.

