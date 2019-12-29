Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.06 Billion

Brokerages expect Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) to report sales of $4.06 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cenovus Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.24 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.87 billion. Cenovus Energy reported sales of $3.44 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Cenovus Energy will report full-year sales of $15.57 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $14.73 billion to $16.51 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $14.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.34 billion to $17.33 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cenovus Energy.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. Cenovus Energy had a negative return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 3.41%. The company’s revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CVE shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. UBS Group increased their price target on Cenovus Energy from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut Cenovus Energy from an “equal” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. AltaCorp Capital raised Cenovus Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Raymond James set a $13.00 target price on Cenovus Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cenovus Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.38.

Shares of NYSE CVE traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.06. 4,296,320 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,678,281. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.78, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.12. Cenovus Energy has a one year low of $6.75 and a one year high of $10.82.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Cenovus Energy during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Cenovus Energy during the second quarter valued at about $457,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 10.7% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 196,491 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 19,009 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 47.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,936,385 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,988,000 after acquiring an additional 940,589 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 7.0% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,119,551 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,895,000 after acquiring an additional 73,095 shares during the period. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company's Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta. This segment's bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as other projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake.

