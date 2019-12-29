Carnival plc (NYSE:CUK) Short Interest Down 10.1% in December

Carnival plc (NYSE:CUK) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 729,000 shares, a drop of 10.1% from the November 28th total of 811,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 433,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of Carnival stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 276,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,827. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Carnival has a one year low of $38.11 and a one year high of $58.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.07.

Carnival (NYSE:CUK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Carnival had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 14.36%. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter.

In other Carnival news, Director Sir Jonathon Band sold 5,000 shares of Carnival stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.83, for a total transaction of $204,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUK. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carnival by 91.0% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Carnival in the third quarter worth about $57,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Carnival by 22.3% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Carnival by 15.3% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Carnival in the third quarter worth about $144,000. 6.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CUK shares. Berenberg Bank cut Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. UBS Group cut Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th.

Carnival Company Profile

Carnival plc operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

