CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) Receives $48.45 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.45.

Several research firms have commented on CARG. TheStreet upgraded shares of CarGurus from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of CarGurus to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th.

In other news, Director Anastasios Parafestas sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total value of $302,900.00. Also, CEO Langley Steinert sold 36,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.25, for a total transaction of $1,341,596.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,333,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,906,932. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,292,965 shares of company stock valued at $46,278,779 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 34.51% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in CarGurus by 208.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CarGurus by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in CarGurus by 2,651.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in CarGurus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new stake in CarGurus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

CARG stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.73. 532,078 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 749,673. CarGurus has a 52 week low of $28.65 and a 52 week high of $45.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.97.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.10. CarGurus had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The business had revenue of $150.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. CarGurus’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that CarGurus will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

