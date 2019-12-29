Caretrust REIT Inc to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Caretrust REIT Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.225 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

Caretrust REIT has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Caretrust REIT has a dividend payout ratio of 169.8% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Caretrust REIT to earn $1.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 63.4%.

Get Caretrust REIT alerts:

CTRE traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.50. 513,013 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 964,035. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.90. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 0.59. Caretrust REIT has a one year low of $17.71 and a one year high of $25.54.

Caretrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $33.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.64 million. Caretrust REIT had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 25.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caretrust REIT will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on CTRE. Zacks Investment Research lowered Caretrust REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Mizuho began coverage on Caretrust REIT in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. BidaskClub lowered Caretrust REIT from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays began coverage on Caretrust REIT in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Caretrust REIT in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

Caretrust REIT Company Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of seniors housing and healthcare-related properties. With 199 net-leased healthcare properties and three operated seniors housing properties in 27 states, CareTrust is pursuing opportunities across the nation to acquire properties that will be leased to a diverse group of local, regional and national seniors housing operators, healthcare services providers, and other healthcare-related businesses.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Caretrust REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caretrust REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.