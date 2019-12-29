Cardinal Health Inc to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.48 (NYSE:CAH)

Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.481 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st.

Cardinal Health has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 14 years. Cardinal Health has a payout ratio of 36.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Cardinal Health to earn $5.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.3%.

Shares of NYSE CAH traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,427,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,847,799. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.15, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.05. Cardinal Health has a 12 month low of $41.03 and a 12 month high of $56.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.34.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $37.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.75 billion. Cardinal Health had a positive return on equity of 32.25% and a negative net margin of 2.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Cardinal Health will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CAH shares. TheStreet downgraded Cardinal Health from a “c+” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Guggenheim downgraded Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine raised Cardinal Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on Cardinal Health in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cardinal Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.60.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

