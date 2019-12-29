Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $25.53 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) will post $25.53 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Capital Product Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $24.18 million to $26.72 million. Capital Product Partners posted sales of $61.51 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 58.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, January 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capital Product Partners will report full-year sales of $104.35 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $103.00 million to $105.54 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $130.74 million, with estimates ranging from $108.42 million to $146.66 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Capital Product Partners.

Get Capital Product Partners alerts:

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The shipping company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $25.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.22 million. Capital Product Partners had a positive return on equity of 6.40% and a negative net margin of 73.89%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CPLP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Capital Product Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Capital Product Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Capital Product Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

CPLP traded down $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.28. The company had a trading volume of 91,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,066. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.17. The company has a market cap of $245.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.07. Capital Product Partners has a 12-month low of $9.68 and a 12-month high of $17.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPLP. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Capital Product Partners by 432.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 345,873 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,631,000 after acquiring an additional 280,873 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Product Partners by 386.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 242,365 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after buying an additional 192,516 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Product Partners by 1,045.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 109,194 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after buying an additional 99,665 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Product Partners by 2,993.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,743 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 72,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Product Partners by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 718,620 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,689,000 after buying an additional 42,138 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.98% of the company’s stock.

About Capital Product Partners

Capital Product Partners LP operates as an international shipping company. It engages in the seaborne transportation of cargo, including crude oil, refined oil products and chemicals. The company fleet consists of vessels, suezmax crude oil tankers, medium range tankers, and capesize bulk carrier. Capital Product Partners was founded on January 16, 2007 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Capital Product Partners (CPLP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Product Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Product Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.