BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Barclays restated their sell rating on shares of BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. They currently have a GBX 155 ($2.04) price target on the communications services company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HSBC lowered their price target on BT Group – CLASS A from GBX 240 ($3.16) to GBX 225 ($2.96) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 330 ($4.34) price target on BT Group – CLASS A and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on BT Group – CLASS A from GBX 290 ($3.81) to GBX 260 ($3.42) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 255 ($3.35) price target on shares of BT Group – CLASS A in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Macquarie reissued an outperform rating on shares of BT Group – CLASS A in a report on Friday, October 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. BT Group – CLASS A presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 233.25 ($3.07).

LON BT.A opened at GBX 196.20 ($2.58) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 193.99 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 189.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 231.66. BT Group – CLASS A has a 12 month low of GBX 157.67 ($2.07) and a 12 month high of GBX 243.40 ($3.20). The stock has a market cap of $19.39 billion and a PE ratio of 8.14.

In other news, insider Simon Lowth acquired 106,856 shares of BT Group – CLASS A stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 204 ($2.68) per share, with a total value of £217,986.24 ($286,748.54).

BT Group plc provides communications services worldwide. Its Consumer segment sells telephones, baby monitors, and Wi-Fi extenders through high street retailers, online BT Shop, and Website BT.com; and offers home phone, copper and fiber broadband, TV, and mobile services in various packages. The company's EE segment offers 2G, 3G, and 4G mobile network services; broadband, fixed-voice, and TV services; and postpaid and prepaid plans, and emergency services network.

