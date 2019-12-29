Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:BMTC) Short Interest Up 18.3% in December

Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:BMTC) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 85,500 shares, a growth of 18.3% from the November 28th total of 72,300 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 71,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

BMTC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bryn Mawr Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. BidaskClub raised Bryn Mawr Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Bryn Mawr Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

Get Bryn Mawr Bank alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 7.4% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,351 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments lifted its holdings in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 3.2% in the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 19,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 530.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 820 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 0.3% during the third quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 255,663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,335,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bryn Mawr Bank stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.18. The stock had a trading volume of 38,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,435. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $828.91 million, a P/E ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.22. Bryn Mawr Bank has a fifty-two week low of $32.84 and a fifty-two week high of $41.40.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $56.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.45 million. Bryn Mawr Bank had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 22.13%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bryn Mawr Bank will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Bryn Mawr Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.06%.

Bryn Mawr Bank Company Profile

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and business customers. It operates in two segments, Wealth Management and Banking. The company accepts deposit products, including interest-bearing demand accounts, wholesale time deposits, retail time deposits, savings accounts, noninterest-bearing demand accounts, and wholesale non-maturity deposits, as well as NOW and market rate accounts.

Featured Article: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Bryn Mawr Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bryn Mawr Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.