BRT Apartments Corp (NYSE:BRT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that BRT Apartments Corp (NYSE:BRT) will announce $0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for BRT Apartments’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the highest is $0.22. BRT Apartments reported earnings of $0.22 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BRT Apartments will report full year earnings of $0.74 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.75. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $0.99. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for BRT Apartments.

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). BRT Apartments had a return on equity of 0.99% and a net margin of 2.15%. The business had revenue of $34.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.66 million.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BRT shares. ValuEngine cut BRT Apartments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BRT Apartments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.17.

BRT stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $17.10. 17,148 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,009. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.16. BRT Apartments has a 12-month low of $11.19 and a 12-month high of $18.75. The stock has a market cap of $274.53 million, a P/E ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%. This is a boost from BRT Apartments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. BRT Apartments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.72%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BRT Apartments by 49.4% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. raised its stake in BRT Apartments by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 114,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in BRT Apartments by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in BRT Apartments by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 207,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in BRT Apartments by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.36% of the company’s stock.

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties. Interested parties are urged to review the Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission for the quarter ended December 31, 2018 and the supplemental disclosures regarding the quarter on the investor relations section of the Company's website.

