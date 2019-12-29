Brokerages Set Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Target Price at $118.37

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-five research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, sixteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $121.32.

TGT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Target in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Target from $115.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Target from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Target from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th.

Shares of NYSE TGT traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $129.21. 2,171,024 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,502,172. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $122.95 and its 200 day moving average is $103.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.55. Target has a one year low of $64.43 and a one year high of $130.24.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $18.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.45 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 28.22%. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Target will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 19th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to repurchase up to 9.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 6,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $842,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 2,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.20, for a total transaction of $277,882.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,596,675.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,904 shares of company stock valued at $1,339,893 over the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,663,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Target by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 78,432 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,385,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Target by 113.2% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,040,719 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $111,263,000 after purchasing an additional 552,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 548,595 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $58,650,000 after purchasing an additional 6,079 shares in the last quarter. 76.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

