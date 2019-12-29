Brokerages Set Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH) Target Price at $87.00

Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $87.00.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MTCH shares. UBS Group raised shares of Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Aegis reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Match Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Match Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Match Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st.

Get Match Group alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTCH. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Match Group by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Match Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Match Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $180,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,707 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.84% of the company’s stock.

MTCH traded up $1.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $84.03. 2,296,835 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,952,337. Match Group has a 12-month low of $40.47 and a 12-month high of $95.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.65 and a 200 day moving average of $74.72. The firm has a market cap of $23.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.04.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.09. Match Group had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 293.15%. The firm had revenue of $541.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Match Group will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. It operates a portfolio of brands, including Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs, and Hinge, as well as other brands. Match Group, Inc offers its dating products through its applications and Websites in approximately 40 languages.

Further Reading: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.