Brokerages Set Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) Price Target at $21.98

Shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.98.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KMI shares. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Argus cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Scotia Howard Weill assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Thomas A. Martin sold 20,733 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total value of $428,136.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 908,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,770,313.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard D. Kinder acquired 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.17 per share, with a total value of $6,051,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 242,179,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,884,760,434.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 1,459,624 shares of company stock valued at $29,187,827. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the third quarter valued at $61,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.4% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 295,119 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the third quarter valued at $3,874,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1,130.3% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 738,067 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $15,212,000 after acquiring an additional 678,075 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 18.3% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,774 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 3,982 shares during the period. 62.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KMI traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.08. The company had a trading volume of 8,172,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,227,910. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Kinder Morgan has a 1-year low of $15.10 and a 1-year high of $21.50. The stock has a market cap of $48.02 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.78.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 15.21%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kinder Morgan will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

