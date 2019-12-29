Brokerages Set GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) PT at $206.00

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $206.00.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GWPH shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a report on Monday, November 11th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $218.00 price target on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- to $222.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $174.00 price target on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th.

In other GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- news, CEO Justin D. Gover sold 5,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.17, for a total transaction of $48,967.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 568,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,216,492.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Geoffrey W. Dr Guy sold 420,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.41, for a total transaction of $45,532,200.00. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GWPH. FMR LLC grew its holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 25,456.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 134,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,704,000 after acquiring an additional 134,155 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 626 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,014 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 438,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,671,000 after acquiring an additional 57,210 shares during the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GWPH traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $100.61. The stock had a trading volume of 550,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,989. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $104.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.53 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 6.60, a current ratio of 7.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- has a fifty-two week low of $92.80 and a fifty-two week high of $196.00.

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.39. The company had revenue of $90.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.84 million. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- had a negative net margin of 26.80% and a negative return on equity of 23.04%. Research analysts expect that GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- will post -3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- Company Profile

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing cannabinoid prescription medicines using botanical extracts derived from the Cannabis plant. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of refractory childhood epilepsies, as well as for the treatment of Dravet syndrome, Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, tuberous sclerosis complex, and infantile spasms.

