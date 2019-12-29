Brokerages Set Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) Target Price at $92.09

Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $93.58.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer raised shares of Eaton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Eaton in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Eaton in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company.

NYSE:ETN traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $94.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,004,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,177,974. The company has a market cap of $39.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.43. Eaton has a one year low of $66.22 and a one year high of $95.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $92.63 and its 200-day moving average is $84.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 15.15%. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eaton will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 16,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total transaction of $1,545,568.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,353,354.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Critelli sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $920,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,112,072. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 60,988 shares of company stock valued at $5,527,268. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton by 730.2% during the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton by 49.1% during the third quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

