Brokerages Set Airgain Inc (NASDAQ:AIRG) Target Price at $13.50

Airgain Inc (NASDAQ:AIRG) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.50.

AIRG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen decreased their price objective on Airgain from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Airgain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. William Blair downgraded Airgain from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded Airgain from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $11.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ AIRG traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.48. 64,540 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,640. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.81 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.79. Airgain has a twelve month low of $8.28 and a twelve month high of $17.25.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $13.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.83 million. Airgain had a return on equity of 4.59% and a net margin of 3.61%. Airgain’s revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Airgain will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Airgain during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Airgain by 2.0% during the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 133,089 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after buying an additional 2,561 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Airgain by 9.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,556 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Airgain by 9.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 92,611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 7,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Airgain by 366.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,532 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 8,274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.92% of the company’s stock.

Airgain Company Profile

Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, chipset vendors, service providers, and value added resellers and distributors worldwide. Its products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; OmniMax high performance external antennas; MaxBeam carrier class antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and M2M antennas.

