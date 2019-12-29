Brokerages Set $3.50 Target Price for UTStarcom Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UTSI)

UTStarcom Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UTSI) has received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus target price of $3.50 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.03) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given UTStarcom an industry rank of 151 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of UTStarcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

NASDAQ:UTSI traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $2.94. 10,131 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,751. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.98. UTStarcom has a 52 week low of $2.43 and a 52 week high of $4.11.

UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). UTStarcom had a negative return on equity of 0.94% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The business had revenue of $13.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that UTStarcom will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About UTStarcom

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. operates as a telecom infrastructure provider to develop technology for bandwidth from cloud-based services, mobile, streaming, and other applications worldwide. The company helps network operators to offer communication services for its customers. Its products line include various platforms that leverage its expertise in packet optical communications, routing and switching technologies, broadband access, wireless communications, and synchronization.

