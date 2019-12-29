Brokerages Expect Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) Will Post Earnings of $0.69 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) to report earnings per share of $0.69 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Peoples Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.71 and the lowest is $0.66. Peoples Bancorp also reported earnings of $0.69 per share in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, January 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Peoples Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.58 to $2.64. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.82. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Peoples Bancorp.

Get Peoples Bancorp alerts:

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72. The business had revenue of $52.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.98 million. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 22.95%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PEBO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Peoples Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. BidaskClub upgraded Peoples Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a research note on Monday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Peoples Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

In other Peoples Bancorp news, CFO John C. Rogers sold 1,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.76, for a total value of $35,380.80. Also, Director George W. Broughton sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.81, for a total transaction of $98,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 128,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,213,755.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,106 shares of company stock valued at $495,312. 2.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PEBO. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 15.5% during the second quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,908 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 7.2% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 14,254 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 31.9% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,821 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 3,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 24.8% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 16,245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 3,230 shares in the last quarter. 58.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PEBO traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.65. 61,301 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,696. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $715.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Peoples Bancorp has a 52 week low of $29.02 and a 52 week high of $34.78.

About Peoples Bancorp

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial real estate construction loans, other commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and indirect and other consumer loans.

Featured Story: Stock Symbol

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Peoples Bancorp (PEBO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.