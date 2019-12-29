Brokerages Expect Nevro Corp (NYSE:NVRO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $109.35 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Nevro Corp (NYSE:NVRO) to report sales of $109.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Nevro’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $108.50 million to $111.66 million. Nevro posted sales of $107.94 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nevro will report full-year sales of $384.94 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $381.82 million to $387.54 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $430.93 million, with estimates ranging from $411.53 million to $442.55 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Nevro.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $100.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.27 million. Nevro had a negative net margin of 25.94% and a negative return on equity of 46.35%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.37) EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NVRO. JMP Securities increased their target price on Nevro to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Nevro from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Nevro from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Nevro from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Nevro from $86.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.45.

NYSE:NVRO traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $116.09. The stock had a trading volume of 289,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,061. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a current ratio of 5.87. Nevro has a 52 week low of $35.15 and a 52 week high of $117.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $110.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of -70.79 and a beta of 0.31.

In other Nevro news, CFO Andrew H. Galligan sold 18,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.70, for a total transaction of $1,920,731.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Doug Alleavitch sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,322 shares of company stock valued at $3,538,891 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nevro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,525,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Nevro during the second quarter worth $2,449,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nevro during the second quarter worth $227,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nevro by 18.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,203 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Nevro by 14.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 56,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,663,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

