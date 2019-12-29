Brokerages Expect Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM) to Announce $1.18 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM) will report $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Navios Maritime Partners’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.79 and the highest is $1.56. Navios Maritime Partners posted earnings of $0.45 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 162.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Navios Maritime Partners will report full year earnings of $1.61 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $2.72. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.21 to $7.01. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Navios Maritime Partners.

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The shipping company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $1.33. Navios Maritime Partners had a return on equity of 2.59% and a net margin of 0.62%. The business had revenue of $63.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.07 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NMM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Navios Maritime Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine lowered Navios Maritime Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Navios Maritime Partners from $33.75 to $21.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 20th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Navios Maritime Partners stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,920 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NMM stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.43. 47,578 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,261. Navios Maritime Partners has a 1 year low of $11.43 and a 1 year high of $21.30. The stock has a market cap of $203.64 million, a PE ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.05.

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of dry cargo commodities, including iron ore, coal, grain, and fertilizers, as well as charters its vessels under medium to long-term charters.

