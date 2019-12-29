Brokerages Expect Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Will Post Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Brokerages expect Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) to report $0.37 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Kite Realty Group Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.39 and the lowest is $0.34. Kite Realty Group Trust reported earnings of $0.48 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 22.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Kite Realty Group Trust will report full year earnings of $1.59 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.65. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.59. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Kite Realty Group Trust.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.04). Kite Realty Group Trust had a negative return on equity of 3.45% and a negative net margin of 14.39%. The business had revenue of $74.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KRG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Barclays set a $16.00 price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Compass Point raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.50 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $16.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.25.

In other news, CEO John A. Kite sold 12,500 shares of Kite Realty Group Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total transaction of $234,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,345.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KRG. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $2,174,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 129,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,086,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 55,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. 91.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KRG traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.25. 984,110 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 710,674. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 1 year low of $13.66 and a 1 year high of $19.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.317 per share. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.50%.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to tenants in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

