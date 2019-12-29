Brokerages Anticipate First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $155.08 Million

Analysts predict that First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) will announce sales of $155.08 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for First Financial Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $154.60 million and the highest is $155.56 million. First Financial Bancorp posted sales of $155.46 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Financial Bancorp will report full-year sales of $615.17 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $614.70 million to $615.63 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $623.58 million, with estimates ranging from $620.00 million to $627.16 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for First Financial Bancorp.

First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $154.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.98 million. First Financial Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 27.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FFBC shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $24.00 price objective on First Financial Bancorp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Financial Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine upgraded First Financial Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded First Financial Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.50.

NASDAQ FFBC traded down $0.11 on Monday, reaching $25.48. The company had a trading volume of 236,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,632. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.68 and its 200-day moving average is $24.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. First Financial Bancorp has a 52 week low of $22.07 and a 52 week high of $28.59.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. First Financial Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.35%.

In other First Financial Bancorp news, Chairman Claude E. Davis sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total value of $613,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 304,860 shares in the company, valued at $7,475,167.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp by 109.5% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,274 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp by 11.6% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,057 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp by 13.2% during the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 15,214 shares of the bank’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 1,776 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

