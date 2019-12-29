Brokerages Anticipate Airgain Inc (NASDAQ:AIRG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $13.25 Million

Brokerages expect Airgain Inc (NASDAQ:AIRG) to announce $13.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Airgain’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $13.20 million to $13.30 million. Airgain reported sales of $16.56 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 20%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Airgain will report full-year sales of $55.95 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $55.90 million to $56.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $56.18 million, with estimates ranging from $55.80 million to $56.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Airgain.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.11. Airgain had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 4.59%. The firm had revenue of $13.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. Airgain’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair lowered shares of Airgain from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Airgain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. B. Riley lowered shares of Airgain from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Airgain from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.13.

AIRG stock traded down $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $10.48. 64,540 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,640. Airgain has a twelve month low of $8.28 and a twelve month high of $17.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.81 and a beta of 1.85.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Airgain in the third quarter worth $121,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Airgain by 366.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,532 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 8,274 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airgain in the third quarter worth $128,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airgain in the second quarter worth $158,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airgain in the third quarter worth $139,000. 50.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, chipset vendors, service providers, and value added resellers and distributors worldwide. Its products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; OmniMax high performance external antennas; MaxBeam carrier class antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and M2M antennas.

