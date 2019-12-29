BriaCoin Price Hits $0.0300 on Top Exchanges (BRIA)

BriaCoin (CURRENCY:BRIA) traded 23.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 28th. One BriaCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0300 or 0.00000405 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BriaCoin has a total market cap of $22,303.00 and approximately $23.00 worth of BriaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BriaCoin has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BriaCoin alerts:

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15,228.23 or 2.05663304 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000557 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00022451 BTC.

Abjcoin (ABJ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Litecoin Plus (LCP) traded 46.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000303 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

BriaCoin Coin Profile

BriaCoin (BRIA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 7th, 2016. BriaCoin’s total supply is 743,431 coins. The official website for BriaCoin is briacoin.com . BriaCoin’s official Twitter account is @briacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling BriaCoin

BriaCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BriaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BriaCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BriaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BriaCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BriaCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.