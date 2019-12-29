Bottos (BTO) Achieves Market Cap of $1.52 Million

Bottos (CURRENCY:BTO) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. During the last week, Bottos has traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Bottos token can now be bought for about $0.0028 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinEgg, IDEX, Bit-Z and BigONE. Bottos has a market cap of $1.52 million and approximately $727,583.00 worth of Bottos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Bottos

Bottos (CRYPTO:BTO) is a token. It launched on November 7th, 2017. Bottos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 546,000,153 tokens. Bottos’ official Twitter account is @bottos_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bottos is medium.com/bottos . Bottos’ official website is www.bottos.org

Buying and Selling Bottos

Bottos can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Bit-Z, Bibox, LBank, IDEX, BigONE, CoinEgg and OTCBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bottos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bottos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bottos using one of the exchanges listed above.

