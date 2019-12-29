Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) and Pulse Network (NASDAQ:TPNI) Critical Review

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) and Pulse Network (OTCMKTS:TPNI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Bottomline Technologies has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pulse Network has a beta of 3.82, indicating that its share price is 282% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Bottomline Technologies and Pulse Network’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bottomline Technologies $421.96 million 5.57 $9.43 million $0.97 55.14 Pulse Network $2.33 million N/A -$1.39 million N/A N/A

Bottomline Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Pulse Network.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Bottomline Technologies and Pulse Network, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bottomline Technologies 1 1 4 0 2.50 Pulse Network 0 0 0 0 N/A

Bottomline Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $52.70, indicating a potential downside of 1.48%.

Profitability

This table compares Bottomline Technologies and Pulse Network’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bottomline Technologies 2.10% 5.75% 3.26% Pulse Network N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

87.9% of Bottomline Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of Bottomline Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 90.9% of Pulse Network shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Bottomline Technologies beats Pulse Network on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bottomline Technologies

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. provides software as a service based solutions. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Transactional Documents, and Other. The company's products and services include Paymode-X, a cloud-based payment network, which allows businesses to transition to electronic integrated payables; and cloud-based financial messaging solutions that enable banks and corporations to exchange financial information, such as payment instructions, cash reporting, and other messages to facilitate transaction settlement. It also provides digital banking solutions that provide payments, cash management, and online banking solutions to financial institutions; and cloud-based legal spend management solutions and services that integrate with claims management, and time and billing systems to automate legal invoice management processes. In addition, the company offers cyber fraud and risk management solutions that monitor, replay, and analyze user behavior and payment transactions to flag and stop suspicious activity in real time; and payment and document automation solutions to automate a range of business documents and supply chain processes, as well as related Web-based delivery and document archive. Further, it provides healthcare solutions for patient registration, electronic signature, mobile document, and payments; and consulting, project implementation, and training services, as well as sells printers, check papers, and magnetic ink character recognition toners. The company serves customers in the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East. Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Portsmouth, New Hampshire.

About Pulse Network

The Pulse Network, Inc. provides a cloud-based platform that focuses on content marketing and event solutions in the United States. It operates a cloud-based content marketing platform, which enables corporate marketers and event groups in their campaign efforts. The company's platform includes Content Marketing Platform that provides newsletters for outreach and engagement; Digital Publication Platform Creator, which develops digital publications; Video Webcast Production Platform that engages the audience with live video production, and enhances participation with live polls and chats; and Event Management Platform, which creates interactive customer experiences through registration and online engagement. Its platform also enhances registration counts through engagement and social sharing, and verification counts through connecting with the audience. In addition, the company offers ICTG platform, a marketing and follow up automation software; event management solution, an end-to-end tool for event groups worldwide; and HostMyLeads.com for lead management, as well as event technology, registration, lead generation, Web, and lead management program services for businesses, event organizers, and associations to engage with their community across channels, such as online, mobile, or face to face. Further, it provides Event Database Solutions comprising a multi-channel software-as-a-service platform for marketing support, registration, housing, management reporting, lead retrieval, online production, event Websites, and continuing education unit tracking, as well as services for marketing and event management. Additionally, the company offers content marketing tools that include syndication and distribution, social sharing, newsletter creation, analytics and reporting, prospect management, and other tools, as well as a content curation tool, which support the cloud-based platform. The Pulse Network, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is based in Norwood, Massachusetts.

