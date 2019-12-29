Bonpay (BON) Price Hits $0.0068 on Exchanges

Bonpay (CURRENCY:BON) traded up 3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. One Bonpay token can now be purchased for $0.0068 or 0.00000091 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, CoinExchange, C-CEX and Mercatox. Bonpay has a market capitalization of $76,446.00 and $1,480.00 worth of Bonpay was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bonpay has traded up 1.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013519 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.12 or 0.00189902 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $99.82 or 0.01342691 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000623 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00025365 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.25 or 0.00124359 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Bonpay Token Profile

Bonpay’s genesis date was October 1st, 2017. Bonpay’s total supply is 21,745,688 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,290,301 tokens. Bonpay’s official website is bonpay.com . The official message board for Bonpay is medium.com/@bonpay . The Reddit community for Bonpay is /r/Bonpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bonpay’s official Twitter account is @Bonpay_com and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bonpay Token Trading

Bonpay can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Cryptopia, CoinExchange and C-CEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bonpay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bonpay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bonpay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

