Bonanza Creek Energy Inc (NYSE:BCEI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Bonanza Creek Energy Inc (NYSE:BCEI) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.75.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Bonanza Creek Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Bonanza Creek Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st.

BCEI traded down $0.45 on Tuesday, hitting $23.40. 145,433 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 224,093. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.42 and its 200-day moving average is $20.76. Bonanza Creek Energy has a 12 month low of $16.60 and a 12 month high of $26.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $492.14 million, a PE ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.58.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $75.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.68 million. Bonanza Creek Energy had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 58.72%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bonanza Creek Energy will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Brant Demuth acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.80 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,354.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCEI. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in the second quarter worth $27,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Bonanza Creek Energy during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bonanza Creek Energy during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Bonanza Creek Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Bonanza Creek Energy by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,591 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 1,992 shares during the period.

Bonanza Creek Energy Company Profile

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, focuses on the extraction of onshore oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. The company's primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved reserves of 116.8 million barrel of oil equivalent.

