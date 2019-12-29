Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) Receives $90.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $90.50.

Several research firms have issued reports on BLKB. Stephens set a $92.00 price objective on Blackbaud and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine lowered Blackbaud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Blackbaud from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th.

BLKB traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $78.61. 124,971 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 231,348. Blackbaud has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $97.35. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 42.04 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.93 and its 200-day moving average is $85.80.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $221.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.36 million. Blackbaud had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 2.25%. Blackbaud’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Blackbaud will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Blackbaud’s dividend payout ratio is 25.67%.

In other news, Director Sarah E. Nash sold 1,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.66, for a total value of $124,700.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,761,291.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Anthony W. Boor sold 2,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.76, for a total value of $165,558.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,477,678.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,846 shares of company stock worth $311,288 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLKB. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Blackbaud by 230.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 538,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,898,000 after purchasing an additional 374,999 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Blackbaud during the first quarter worth approximately $488,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Blackbaud by 70.6% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 377 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Blackbaud by 24.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,344 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,534,000 after buying an additional 6,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Blackbaud by 2.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 90,353 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,544,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter.

About Blackbaud

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, individual change agents, and other charitable giving entities. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions and services, including Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud Luminate CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, everydayhero, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising; and marketing and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, Blackbaud NetCommunity, Blackbaud Attentive.ly, and Blackbaud School Website System.

