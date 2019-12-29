BitWhite Price Hits $0.0007 on Top Exchanges (BTW)

BitWhite (CURRENCY:BTW) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. BitWhite has a market cap of $24,201.00 and approximately $10,614.00 worth of BitWhite was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitWhite coin can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges including Exrates, Sistemkoin, Stocks.Exchange and BitFlip. Over the last week, BitWhite has traded up 12.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00035949 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002056 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000968 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000274 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 13th, 2017. BitWhite’s total supply is 60,342,895 coins and its circulating supply is 36,325,371 coins. The official website for BitWhite is bitwhite.org . BitWhite’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinWhite (BTW) and its Facebook page is accessible here

BitWhite can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitFlip, Exrates, Sistemkoin and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitWhite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitWhite should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitWhite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

