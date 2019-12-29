Bitradio Market Capitalization Hits $103,395.00 (BRO)

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. Bitradio has a total market cap of $103,395.00 and $90.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitradio has traded down 20.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitradio coin can currently be purchased for $0.0125 or 0.00000169 BTC on exchanges including Crex24, Trade Satoshi and Cryptohub.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00008114 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000980 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000204 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Bitradio Coin Profile

Bitradio (BRO) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Bitradio’s total supply is 13,259,682 coins and its circulating supply is 8,259,678 coins. Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitradio’s official website is www.bitrad.io

Buying and Selling Bitradio

Bitradio can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Cryptohub and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitradio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitradio using one of the exchanges listed above.

