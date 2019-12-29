Bitcoinus (BITS) Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

Bitcoinus (CURRENCY:BITS) traded down 10.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 28th. One Bitcoinus token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX. Over the last seven days, Bitcoinus has traded 47% lower against the US dollar. Bitcoinus has a market cap of $9.00 and approximately $7,380.00 worth of Bitcoinus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00059812 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00085130 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000811 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00073530 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000896 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,409.44 or 0.99657618 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001843 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000355 BTC.

About Bitcoinus

Bitcoinus (CRYPTO:BITS) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 17th, 2014. Bitcoinus’ total supply is 359,294,347,067 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,294,348 tokens. The official website for Bitcoinus is www.bitcoinus.com . Bitcoinus’ official message board is www.bitcoinus.com/blog . Bitcoinus’ official Twitter account is @Bitstar_coinz

Buying and Selling Bitcoinus

Bitcoinus can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoinus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoinus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoinus using one of the exchanges listed above.

