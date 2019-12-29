Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Market Cap Tops $499,563.00

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. Bitcoin Private has a market capitalization of $499,563.00 and $485.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00001412 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, Nanex, TradeOgre and Altcoin Trader. Over the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded up 3.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.59 or 0.00385680 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00072538 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00089746 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002336 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000425 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000997 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000581 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Coin Profile

Bitcoin Private (CRYPTO:BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on January 1st, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,806,044 coins and its circulating supply is 4,776,498 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org . Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

Bitcoin Private can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TOPBTC, Nanex, Exrates, Sistemkoin, Trade Satoshi, HitBTC, TradeOgre and Altcoin Trader. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

