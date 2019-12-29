Bismuth Price Down 16.1% Over Last 7 Days (BIS)

Bismuth (CURRENCY:BIS) traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. During the last seven days, Bismuth has traded down 16.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Bismuth coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0828 or 0.00001106 BTC on exchanges. Bismuth has a total market capitalization of $1.14 million and $4,890.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bismuth Profile

Bismuth (CRYPTO:BIS) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 1st, 2017. Bismuth’s total supply is 19,166,193 coins and its circulating supply is 13,738,963 coins. Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bismuth’s official message board is bismuth.cz/forum . Bismuth’s official website is bismuth.cz . The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Bismuth

Bismuth can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bismuth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bismuth should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bismuth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

