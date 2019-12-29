BioTelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT) Receives $81.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of BioTelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $81.00.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of BioTelemetry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. TheStreet raised shares of BioTelemetry from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of BioTelemetry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (down previously from $90.00) on shares of BioTelemetry in a report on Wednesday, November 6th.

BioTelemetry stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.59. 149,780 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,892. BioTelemetry has a 12-month low of $37.07 and a 12-month high of $80.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.92.

BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical research company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. BioTelemetry had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 21.77%. The company had revenue of $111.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.19 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. BioTelemetry’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BioTelemetry will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Elkfork Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BioTelemetry by 13.1% in the second quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 7,616 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in BioTelemetry by 113.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 239,711 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,499,000 after buying an additional 127,508 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in BioTelemetry by 73.8% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 16,137 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 6,853 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in BioTelemetry by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,713 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,106,000 after buying an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in BioTelemetry by 1.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,032,734 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $242,325,000 after buying an additional 64,604 shares in the last quarter. 93.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioTelemetry Company Profile

BioTelemetry, Inc, a remote medical technology company, provides remote cardiac monitoring, remote blood glucose monitoring, centralized core lab services for clinical trials, and original equipment manufacturing services for healthcare and clinical research customers worldwide. It operates in Healthcare, Research, and Corporate and Other segments.

