BidaskClub Downgrades CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

NASDAQ:CASI opened at $3.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.21. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.83 and a 52-week high of $4.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $308.31 million, a PE ratio of -9.97 and a beta of 1.13.

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.70 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CASI Pharmaceuticals will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CASI. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 13.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 72,643 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 8,765 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 23.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 313,252 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 59,501 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 606,766 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 6,257 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,111,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,955,000 after purchasing an additional 372,964 shares during the period. 11.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CASI Pharmaceuticals

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops pharmaceutical products and various therapeutics in China, the United States, and internationally. The company's product pipeline includes EVOMELA, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection primarily for use as a high-dose conditioning treatment prior to hematopoietic progenitor cell transplantation in patients with multiple myeloma.

