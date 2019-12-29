BidaskClub Downgrades CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.
NASDAQ:CASI opened at $3.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.21. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.83 and a 52-week high of $4.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $308.31 million, a PE ratio of -9.97 and a beta of 1.13.
CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.70 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CASI Pharmaceuticals will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.
About CASI Pharmaceuticals
CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops pharmaceutical products and various therapeutics in China, the United States, and internationally. The company's product pipeline includes EVOMELA, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection primarily for use as a high-dose conditioning treatment prior to hematopoietic progenitor cell transplantation in patients with multiple myeloma.
Read More: Why do earnings reports matter?
Receive News & Ratings for CASI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CASI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.