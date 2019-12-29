BidaskClub Downgrades Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) to Hold

BidaskClub lowered shares of Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on AINV. Compass Point downgraded Apollo Investment from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 16th. TheStreet cut Apollo Investment from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine cut Apollo Investment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Apollo Investment from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Apollo Investment in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a sector perform rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:AINV opened at $17.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.36. Apollo Investment has a 1 year low of $12.25 and a 1 year high of $18.33.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The asset manager reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $70.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.67 million. Apollo Investment had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 23.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apollo Investment will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.28%. Apollo Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.45%.

In other news, Director Elliot Stein, Jr. sold 2,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.18, for a total transaction of $42,932.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,299.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Apollo Investment by 117.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,159 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 2,245 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Apollo Investment by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,419 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 9,024 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Apollo Investment by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 152,663 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after buying an additional 42,764 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Apollo Investment by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,892 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Apollo Investment by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 37,403 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 3,727 shares in the last quarter. 39.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apollo Investment Company Profile

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products.

