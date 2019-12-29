Baytex Energy Corp (NYSE:BTE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Baytex Energy Corp (NYSE:BTE) (TSE:BTE) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.16.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BTE shares. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Baytex Energy in a research note on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Baytex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Baytex Energy from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Baytex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Baytex Energy from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th.

NYSE:BTE traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,473,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,615,700. The company has a market capitalization of $820.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.89 and a beta of 2.60. Baytex Energy has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $2.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Baytex Energy (NYSE:BTE) (TSE:BTE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). Baytex Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.17% and a negative net margin of 7.42%. The firm had revenue of $321.63 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Baytex Energy will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BTE. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Baytex Energy in the second quarter valued at $33,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Baytex Energy in the second quarter valued at $59,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Baytex Energy by 110.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 61,188 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 32,141 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Baytex Energy by 212.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 105,254 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 71,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Baytex Energy by 83.3% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 128,575 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 58,435 shares in the last quarter. 21.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Baytex Energy

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company offers light oil, natural gas liquids, shale and natural gas, heavy gravity crude oil, bitumen, and heavy oil.

