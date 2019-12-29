Banyan Network Hits Market Cap of $105,246.00 (BBN)

Banyan Network (CURRENCY:BBN) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 29th. One Banyan Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, Bibox, IDEX and CoinEx. Over the last seven days, Banyan Network has traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. Banyan Network has a market cap of $105,246.00 and $45.00 worth of Banyan Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Banyan Network Token Profile

Banyan Network uses the hashing algorithm. Banyan Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 610,736,186 tokens. The official website for Banyan Network is www.banyanbbt.org . Banyan Network’s official Twitter account is @banyan_network . The Reddit community for Banyan Network is /r/BanyanNetwork

Banyan Network Token Trading

Banyan Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Ethfinex, CoinEx and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banyan Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Banyan Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Banyan Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

