BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Short Interest Up 17.3% in December

BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 329,100 shares, an increase of 17.3% from the November 28th total of 280,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.9 days. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other news, insider Mark Gish sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total value of $497,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $497,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kelly Foster sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,672,370. 38.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get BancFirst alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in BancFirst by 1,267.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 465 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in BancFirst during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in BancFirst during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BancFirst during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in BancFirst in the 1st quarter valued at $141,000. 35.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BANF traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,995. BancFirst has a 1-year low of $48.30 and a 1-year high of $63.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.01). BancFirst had a net margin of 28.48% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The business had revenue of $107.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.77 million. Research analysts anticipate that BancFirst will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. BancFirst’s payout ratio is 33.51%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised BancFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut BancFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut BancFirst from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

About BancFirst

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

Recommended Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for BancFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BancFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.