Autonio Market Cap Hits $171,833.00 (NIO)

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIO) traded 18.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 28th. Autonio has a total market cap of $171,833.00 and approximately $72.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Autonio token can now be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Exrates and Mercatox. During the last seven days, Autonio has traded up 13.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002624 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00013715 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00185567 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.21 or 0.01282294 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000622 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00025645 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00123391 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Autonio Profile

Autonio’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,460,010 tokens. The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio . Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Autonio is auton.io

Buying and Selling Autonio

Autonio can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, Ethfinex, Mercatox, IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Autonio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Autonio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

