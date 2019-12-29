Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $179.56.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub cut Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Wolfe Research cut Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Cowen assumed coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Monday, November 4th.

Automatic Data Processing stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $170.77. 743,011 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,643,993. The firm has a market cap of $73.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.33, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $169.09 and a 200 day moving average of $165.66. Automatic Data Processing has a 12 month low of $126.06 and a 12 month high of $174.50.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.94% and a net margin of 16.52%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 12th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. This is a boost from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.79%.

In other news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 48,571 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.51, for a total value of $8,184,699.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,416,930.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter worth $25,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter worth $31,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter worth $41,000. MRA Associates USA LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 126.2% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 276 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. 80.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

