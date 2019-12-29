Australian Enhanced Income Fund to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.07 (ASX:AYF)

Australian Enhanced Income Fund (ASX:AYF) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, December 18th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

ASX AYF remained flat at $A$5.99 ($4.25) on Friday. 1,915 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Australian Enhanced Income Fund has a 52 week low of A$5.91 ($4.19) and a 52 week high of A$6.05 ($4.29). The business has a fifty day moving average price of A$6.00 and a 200 day moving average price of A$6.02.

Australian Enhanced Income Fund Company Profile

Australian Enhanced Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Elstree Investment Management Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of Australia. It invests in a range of fixed income and hybrid securities, and other debt securities issued by government bodies, companies and specialist financing vehicles.

